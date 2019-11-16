WWE Rumors: Controversial WWE storyline involving Bobby Lashley and Rusev not expected to be part of Survivor Series

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 16 Nov 2019, 08:04 IST SHARE

Lashley vs Rusev isn't expected to take place at Survivor Series

Bobby Lashley, Lana, and Rusev have been part of one of WWE's most controversial storylines over the past few weeks, and this past week on RAW, the storyline reached a new low when Lana revealed that she was pregnant with Rusev's child, despite cheating on him with Bobby Lashley.

The former Total Divas star has been part of some interesting storylines throughout her time in WWE, even one that pitted Dolph Ziggler up against her real-life husband, but this one has to be the most controversial that she has been part of.

Despite the fact that WWE has delayed putting Lashley and Rusev in a one-on-one match for a number of months throughout this storyline with some interesting reasoning, including the fact that Lashley pulled his groin a few weeks ago, this match still isn't expected to be part of Survivor Series.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, next weekend's pay-per-view will not be the venue for Lashley vs Rusev, since the card for the show is already full.

There are a number of matches already announced for the show which all pit RAW against SmackDown and NXT, the only match that doesn't follow this pattern is Rey Mysterio's shot at Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship.

This means that the storyline between the three stars is expected to continue and since the next big pay-per-view following Survivor Series isn't until The Royal Rumble, this feud could continue until the beginning of 2020. There is just one pay-per-view left in 2019 following Survivor Series which is TLC which could make for an interesting showdown between the two men in a gimmick match.

Do you think Rusev vs Lashley needs to happen sometime soon? Have your say in the comments section below!