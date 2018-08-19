WWE Rumor Mill: Rey Mysterio possibly on his way to the WWE

Rey Mysterio may finally be returning to the WWE

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio has been on a roll in 2018, appearing for multiple promotions, including WWE and NJPW, over the past eight months.

Mysterio and the WWE have been attempting to work out a deal for some time now, and it looks like it may have finally happened.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio has been working on a deal with the WWE since the Royal Rumble earlier this year--The crowd's reaction to Mysterio was so loud and strong that, reportedly, the WWE wanted to bring Mysterio on as a member of the roster on the same night.

Up until now, Mysterio and the WWE had not agreed on any kind of deal, as the Ultimate Underdog has been working outside of the company.

Notably, he appeared a few times for New Japan Pro Wrestling and even competed for AAA's Mega Championship in a triple threat match that featured Rey Wegner and the eventual winner, Jeff Jarrett.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this year, when it was announced that Rey Mysterio's character was a pre-order bonus for the WWE 2K19 video game; rumors spread about him signing with the company yet again.

However, those rumors were quickly put down--what with Mysterio taking up several indie booking in ensuing days.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported earlier today that Rey Mysterio had been pulled from Northeast Wrestling's August 24th event.

Reportedly, the reasoning behind this is his "pending contractual agreement" with the WWE, revealing that the two parties may have finally come to terms on a new deal.

What's next?

With Rey Mysterio seemingly finally agreeing on a contract with the WWE, the legendary Luchador may finally show up on RAW or SmackDown Live in the near future.

Reportedly, when contract negotiations began, it was speculated that Mysterio may be involved in the Cruiserweight division on 205 Live.

However, considering the work he's done in the past year, he'll probably be moved into a mid-card or main event spot on SmackDown Live or Monday Night RAW.

