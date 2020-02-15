WWE Rumors - Creative team's new surprising orders to Superstars revealed

Vince McMahon

Pro wrestling is a dance between two wrestlers in the ring, and despite holding huge grudges against each other in storyline, they are expected to keep each other safe in the ring. But, it seems that WWE have given their Superstars some leeway and told them to change things around a bit.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, WWE's creative team have ordered Superstars to work stiff in the ring and landed loftier blows and kicks. Fans had observed that WWE's Superstars were being a lot more aggressive with their kicks and punches, which seems to be orders given from the top. The report states that those in the WWE's Performance Center have told Superstars to land stronger blows.

The report further states that this is not due to AEW being competition to them, who have a lot more "blood and guts" as Vince McMahon criticised the company of doing. The WWE Chairman was critical of AEW last year, and even wondered how TNT - AEW's broadcaster - tolerates such level of violence.

This is what Vince McMahon had to say:

"We will not go back to the Attitude Era, or have blood and guts like another potential competitor... Will be edgier but stay in PG environment.

There have been quite a few Superstars having concussions in WWE lately, especially in NXT. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported earlier this month about a few Superstars being "knocked out" in WWE:

“Last week there were actually like 6 people who were knocked out which is a lot in 2 different shows. So, I guess on the Worlds Collide show Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe, and Roderick strong and then on RAW it was Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, and Riddick Moss.

What do you think of WWE's latest directive? Comment below!