WWE News: Cryptic tweet released by WWE Superstar

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
1.04K   //    18 Jun 2019, 23:43 IST

"The Boss" Sasha Banks

What's the story?

It's been a while since we've seen Sasha Banks in the WWE. Many questions have yet to be answered. Another cryptic tweet has been posted that could possibly suggest Banks next move.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks has been noticeably absent from WWE television since she and Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 to The Iconics.

There was plenty of talk going around that Sasha was unhappy with the decision for her and Bayley dropping the titles, along with a general displeasure with the current WWE product. Nothing that can be confirmed nor denied at this time, but something obviously had to occur for "The Boss" to take a sabbatical from the company.

The heart of the matter

Sasha posted a cryptic tweet, with a list of major city names as you can see below. This doesn't indicate any direct moves to the WWE or any other outside wrestling promotion, but it does raise a few eyebrows nonetheless.

This could indicate Sasha may be traveling to these places for autograph signings or appearances outside of WWE. She is still under WWE contract as of this time, so the chances of her appearing for any other wrestling promotion is highly unlikely.

What's next?

The future of "The Boss" is certainly a big mystery. More than likely, the odds are she will be returning to the WWE at some point in the near future.

What her role will be is unknown for obvious reasons. We here at Sportskeeda and the WWE Universe are looking forward to seeing Sasha return.

Who would you like to see Sasha Banks face if she were to return to the WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!

WWE SmackDown The Boss 'n' Hug Connection Sasha Banks Bayley
