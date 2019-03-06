WWE Rumors: Current Champion likely to leave WWE after Wrestlemania 35

The McMahons can't be happy about this

What's the story?

As per Dave Meltzer of WON (via Cagesideseats.com), Ronda Rousey's last date with WWE is for the night after Wrestlemania 35. That is the case for now, at least.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey officially joined WWE last year and had her first match at Wrestlemania 34 when she teamed up with WWE veteran Kurt Angle to take on the husband and wife duo of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

It is safe to say that a lot has changed in the past year for the Rowdy One. Not only did she become the RAW Women's Champion during the period, but has also gone from being the fan-favourite to one of the most despised heels on the roster.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet is currently embroiled in a blood feud with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair over the RAW Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

There had been rumblings earlier that Rousey might be leaving WWE after Wrestlemania this year, and it looks like that is exactly what might happen.

While Ronda Rousey has been a key player in WWE's Women's Evolution, it always seemed like she will not be working the full schedule for long.

However, it is not clear at this point if she will still continue to have sporadic appearances for the company or leave for good. There is always a possibility of her negotiating a new contract before Wrestlemania.

What's next?

Even though Becky Lynch won the Women's Royal Rumble this year, she will be facing Charlotte Flair at Fastlane to regain her chance to compete for the RAW Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 35.

Do you think Ronda Rousey should leave WWE after Wrestlemania 35? Tell us in the comments!

