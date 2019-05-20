×
WWE Rumors: Current Champion reportedly injured at MITB 2019

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.83K   //    20 May 2019, 17:32 IST

Money In The Bank
Money In The Bank

What's the story?

Money in the Bank is finally over amidst mixed reactions from fans and critics. While the PPV is being lauded for the quality match content, the final minutes of the show which saw Brock Lesnar return and win the MITB briefcase have been severly disliked.

While that was easily the most shocking moment from MITB, we also saw Bayley cash-in her newly won contract to become the SmackDown Women's Championship and Rey Mysterio defeating Samoa Joe to win the US Championship in a matter of minutes.

However, the night was not all good news for the master of 619.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio is a former WWE Champion and considered a legend in the world of sports entertainment.

The former WCW Superstar had been embroiled in a feud with Samoa Joe since before the two were brought up to RAW from SmackDown during the Superstar Shakeup in 2019. Joe had defeated Mysterio in quick fashion at Wrestlemania 35 much to the shock of all the fans.

The heart of the matter

We had previously reported that rumors stated that the match-time for Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio had been cut short due to blood.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer (via Cagesideseats.com) has also stated Mysterio was being evaluated by trainers for a possible shoulder injury.

This couldn't have come at a worse time as Mysterio finally won the US Championship at Money in the Bank.

What's next?

WWE have been trying to fit Mysterio's son Dominic into the feud between the two WWE veterans, and it will be interesting to see how the rivalry will play out with Mysterio besting Joe and becoming Champion.

It also remains to be seen how grave the shoulder injury suffered by Mysterio actually is, and whether he would require major time-off or not.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Rey Mysterio Samoa Joe
