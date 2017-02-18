WWE Rumors: Current rumored match card for WWE Fastlane

Check out the current rumored card for the last WWE pay per view before Fastlane!

by Jeremy Bennett News 18 Feb 2017, 11:43 IST

WWE Fastlane on March 5th is headlined by Kevin Owens v. Goldberg

What’s the story?

According to Ringside News, there is an updated rumoured card for WWE Fastlane that takes place on March 5th. The card as they see is as follows:

Kevin Owens (C) vs. Goldberg – WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

Bayley vs. Charlotte – WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Gallows & Anderson (C) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo & Cass – WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Neville (C) vs. Jack Gallagher – WWE Cruiserweight Championship

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins was originally scheduled to face Samoa Joe at Fastlane, but he injured his knee on the January 30th edition of Monday Night Raw during the beating he took at the hands of a debuting Samoa Joe. Many speculate that his knee buckled when Joe took him down for the Coquina Clutch. Rollins evaded serious injury, but will not be ready in time for Fastlane.

The heart of the matter...

The Zayn v. Joe match and the Raw Tag Titles and Women’s matches have not been officially announced yet, but seem to be an obvious addition to the Fastlane card after the results of this past Monday Night Raw. Expect for at least one more match to be added to the card, along with another one for the pre-show.

What’s next?

On the next Monday Night Raw, expect some of the three rumoured matches to be officially announced. You can expect a championship celebration by Bayley and a response to Samoa Joe’s actions by Sami Zayn for sure.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This rumoured card from Ringside News makes complete sense and is shaping up to be a great one. This will be the first time that Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn clash in the main roster of the WWE, and as expected, that match will probably steal the show.