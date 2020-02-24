WWE Rumors - Current singles champion to not appear at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36/Triple H and Vince McMahon

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year and WWE usually leaves no stone unturned for the show. While the event always features the biggest names of the company in marquee matches, fans and wrestling pundits also want the card to be used to create new Superstars.

While discussing the WrestleMania 36 card on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales spoke about the possibility of seeing fresh names being given a push at WrestleMania.

When Keith Lee's name was brought up, Meltzer revealed that the company currently has no WrestleMania plan for the reigning NXT North American Champion.

Lee will not appear at WrestleMania 36 as he would probably be on the NXT Takeover: Tampa card on the night before.

Keith Lee is not on the card, at least yet, and he probably won't be because he will probably be on the card the night before.

Keith Lee has risen to become one of the hottest prospects in the company in recent months, especially after his star-making performance at the Survivor Series PPV in November last year.

Lee was the final survivor for team NXT before he was eliminated by Roman Reigns.

WWE rewarded him with the NXT North American Championship, which he won from Roderick Strong on January 22nd. His first title win in the WWE was followed by a solid showing at the Royal Rumble, where he appeared at the 13th spot and had an intense face-off with Brock Lesnar.

Despite getting eliminated by the Beast Incarnate, Lee was made to look like a major star and he continued his good work at the recent NXT Takeover: Portland show.

Lee successfully defended his title in a hard-hitting back-and-forth contest against Dominick Dijakovic in Portland.

'Limitless' is expected to put his title on the line at the next Takeover show on April 4th in Tampa, Florida, which could prevent him from being used at 'Mania.

WWE could always take the title off him, or make him work two shows in a row, however, both scenarios are highly unlikely to happen.