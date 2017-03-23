WWE Rumors: WWE buying Ring of Honor would kill off the promotion

10 Years ago WWE wouldn't even mention ROH...now they could own it

Could this all be a part of the master plan of the WWE?

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, commented on WWE's reported attempt to buy Ring of Honor (ROH). Meltzer was asked if he believes the WWE would air ROH on the WWE Network, but he claimed that WWE acquiring ROH would be done to kill off their competition.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Pro Wrestling Sheet broke the news yesterday that WWE has been in talks with Sinclair Broadcasting in an attempt to buy out ROH. They’ve been in communication since January, and a potential deal could be in the works.

Several fans have also hypothesised that WWE could be attempting to kill off the independent scene.

The Heart of the Matter

Meltzer went on to say that WWE buying ROH would lead to an acquisition of their tape library, a raid of their top talents, and ultimately the end of the 15-year old promotion. Meltzer also said that this was WWE’s plan for TNA Impact Wrestling until they backed out due to TNA’s debt issues coming to the surface.

On the other hand, the report by Pro Wrestling Sheet stated that there was a possibility of ROH being added to the weekly programming on the WWE Network. This would also align with the previous rumour about the WWE adding more independent content to the WWE Network and charging it at a higher price.

What’s Next?

As shown with the TNA rumoured buyout, these talks could easily dissolve in the next few weeks and nothing could occur from it. But if the WWE is truly attempting to take out their competition, then they’ll likely be aggressive on this to extend their reach.

Author’s Take

WWE is already the juggernaut when it comes to professional wrestling in the United States, so acquiring one of the biggest independent wrestling companies available would mean that WWE would get one step closer to having an even bigger grasp on professional wrestling than they already do.

