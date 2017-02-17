WWE Rumors: Dave Meltzer reveals why Cesaro is not being pushed by WWE

Many believe he should already be in the main event scene.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 17 Feb 2017, 12:54 IST

Cesaro is considered to be one of the best wrestlers in WWE today

What's the story?

A fan recently asked Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Twitter why Cesaro is not a Main Event Talent yet. Replying to the question, the wrestling journalist revealed the reason for Cesaro not getting pushed to be none other than the Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon.

In case you didn't know...

Cesaro who made his WWE debut back in September 2011 is considered to be one of the best in-ring workers in WWE by wrestling fans. However, despite being praised for his skills and being over with the crowd, he has only been treated as a mid-card talent by the WWE so far.

You can watch an amazing sequence of moves performed by Cesaro during a Raw episode back in December last year below:

The heart of the matter

It's no secret that Vince McMahon has certain criteria when it comes to choosing Main Event stars for WWE and Cesaro does not fit in the mould of the perfect wrestling star the boss has in mind.

Bryan Alvarez from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter itself noted last year how the reason of Cesaro not getting pushed is the fact that Vince McMahon does not find him interesting:

“The craziest thing about Cesaro is, you know how he’s great in the ring, and he has great wrestling charisma, and he looks great, and he always wears a suit, and somehow Vince McMahon finds the man boring. That’s the whole reason why he’s not getting a push.”

What's next?

It's a well-established fact that once Mr McMahon has made his mind about anything, it's pretty hard to change it. So sadly the possibility of Cesaro getting pushed as a Main Event star are not very bright.

However, with Band Split creating new opportunities for talents, we can still expect the former United States Champion to be pushed to an extent in the future.

SportsKeeda's take

As a fan, it's a bit disappointing to realise that Cesaro might never reach the main event level of stardom which he deserves. But with Brand Split creating a void in the upper mid card of Raw, hopefully, he will still get to shine in future.

