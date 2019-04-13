WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose reportedly not yet done with WWE

Dean Ambrose isn't ready to leave WWE just yet

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose's WWE contract doesn't expire until April 30th, which could be why The Lunatic Fringe is still being advertised for Monday Night Raw in the coming weeks.

In case you didn't know...

WWE advertised Ambrose's final WWE match last week on Raw where he faced off with Bobby Lashley, but it wasn't actually a match since Lashley made a vulgar comment about Ambrose's wife and a brawl then ensued that left The Lunatic Fringe writhing in pain after being put through the announce table.

Ambrose has been on a decline over the past few months, ever since the company announced that he had refused to re-sign his contract when it expires at the end of the month, so many believed that this segment really was his swan song with WWE.

The heart of the matter

Dean Ambrose didn't appear at WrestleMania, despite being in New Jersey for the show, and was then beaten down on the Raw after WrestleMania by Bobby Lashley, in what reportedly should have been his final match with the company. However, Ambrose is still advertised for a number of live events through to the end of April according to local advertisements, which is when he is expected to leave.

– Friday, April 19 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

– Saturday, April 20 at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, IL

– Sunday, April 21 at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline, IL

He is also advertised for Monday Night Raw in Montreal, which could mean that he finally gets a proper match against Bobby Lashley, or that he will be part of a dark segment before or after the show, much like the Raw after WrestleMania.

What's next?

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins already said their goodbyes to Dean Ambrose last week after Raw went off the air, so it's obvious that The Lunatic Fringe is walking away from the company; now, he just has to wait out his final WWE dates.

Do you think Dean Ambrose made the right decision leaving WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...

