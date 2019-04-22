WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose's next WWE appearance revealed?

One last time...one more time!

What’s the story?

For weeks now, WWE have been labeling Dean Ambrose's every appearance as his final one. But it looks like things are just not done yet.

PW Insider reports that the Lunatic Fringe will be making an appearance on Monday Night RAW tonight.

In case you didn’t know…

Dean Ambrose's contract at WWE is up at the end of this month and he has refused to sign a new deal. He will be leaving the company for now and reports suggest that plans are already in place for his return – 6 months from now.

However, he also has a very lucrating offer from All Elite Wrestling as per a few rumours that have surfaced online. They have reportedly offered him less dates compared to WWE and a whopping $6M per year contract.

Dave Meltzer, however, claims that AEW are interested but Dean isn't looking to join them. “It is “obvious” that AEW would like Dean Ambrose but he’s heard “nothing in that direction,” he said.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson said on PW Insider Elite Audio has reported that Dean Ambrose will be on RAW tonight. This appearance will go ahead despite WWE labeling last night's WWE Live event as The Shield's Final Chapter.

“Dean’s gonna be at the TV tapings this week at least Monday so who knows what they’re going to do in a dark segment.”

Ambrose has been making appearances after Monday Night RAW this month and WWE are giving allowing him to continue doing it.

What’s next?

So, it looks like Dean Ambrose will have yet another appearance after RAW goes off air this week. There is one more RAW before his contract expires and next week's show might actually be the one last time we see the Lunatic Fringe for some time.