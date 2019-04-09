WWE Rumors: Details of WrestleMania 35 main event finish, Ronda Rousey's next WWE match revealed

Was the finish of last night's main event botched?

After WrestleMania 35's main event finished very abruptly, there have been several reports that the ending was "botched" with some reports saying that Ronda Rousey shouldn't have raised her shoulder off the mat, and others saying the match was even supposed to continue and Lynch was meant to win via submission.

However, Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso is now reporting that the finish went off as planned and is to set up Ronda Rousey's rematch with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa when she returns from injury.

Last night, history was made at WrestleMania 35 when the women main evented the Show of Shows for the first time in history, but the finish left a lot to be desired for much of the WWE Universe when Becky Lynch seemed to pin Ronda Rousey out of nowhere, with the result standing despite Rousey's shoulders appearing to be off the canvas.

This move prompted the world of wrestling to frenetically suggest that the ending was "botched" with conflicting reports emerging that Becky Lynch WAS supposed to win.

Some even said she was to pin Rousey without the latter's shoulder being off the mat, or that Rousey was to kick out and that the referee didn't quite get that right, with the finish of the match believed to be Lynch winning by submission.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso has today reported that the WrestleMania 35 main event finished exactly as it was supposed to, with the reason being that Ronda Rousey can claim to not have actually lost and instead been cheated out of her RAW Women's Championship and her undefeated record.

The reason for this? SI report that the main event for WrestleMania 36 is already penciled in to be Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch in a one-on-one rematch. With Ronda Rousey reportedly suffering a broken hand and possibly taking leave to start a family, this could very well be the former UFC star's next match in WWE.

WWE officials have tentatively slated Rousey to wrestle Lynch in a rematch at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5, 2020.

In the interim, Rousey is likely to step away from pro wrestling to pursue having a child with her husband, former UFC star Travis Browne.

Well, who knows?! Maybe another conflicting report suggesting something else was meant to happen.

