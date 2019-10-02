WWE Rumors: Details on Brock Lesnar's possible brand after the draft

Brock Lesnar is the #1 contender for the WWE Championship

The 2019 WWE draft will take place across two nights on the October 11 episode of SmackDown and the October 14 episode of RAW.

As of the time of writing, many people are expecting Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston before going on to become a prominent member of the SmackDown roster.

However, speaking to Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, Tom Colohue said it is not a certainty that “The Beast” will be part of the blue brand after the draft.

“Even before this show [RAW], I was told, ‘Maybe don’t take it as read that Brock Lesnar is a SmackDown guy now.’ In fact, don’t take it that anyone is an anything guy right now. We saw Heavy Machinery getting a RAW Tag Team Championship match. We’ve got The Revival, who are apparently a RAW team, as SmackDown Tag Team Champions now. Going into the draft, there is no 'Wildcard' because no one is anything. No one is RAW, no one is SmackDown.”

Despite Lesnar's scheduled match with Kofi Kingston on #SmackDown, I'm told that Lesnar is not technically decided as a SmackDown roster member yet.



This segment seems to be reminding us of that, while also marketing #FOX as much as possible.#WWE #Raw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) October 1, 2019

The segment that Colohue is referring to came on the September 30 episode of RAW, where Lesnar assaulted Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominic, in the opening segment of the show.

Brock Lesnar’s WWE career in 2019

The year began with Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion following his victory over Braun Strowman for the vacant title at the Crown Jewel event in November 2018.

In January 2019, the former UFC star defeated Finn Balor to retain his title at the Royal Rumble, while he went on to lose against Seth Rollins in the opening match of the main PPV at WrestleMania 35 in April.

One month later, Lesnar surprisingly entered the Money In The Bank ladder match and claimed the briefcase in the final match of the night to earn himself a guaranteed opportunity at either the WWE Championship or Universal Championship.

Paul Heyman’s client then defeated Rollins in an impromptu match at the end of the Extreme Rules PPV in July to become a three-time Universal Champion. However, his reign did not last long, as Rollins reclaimed the title at SummerSlam.

Now, as WWE enters into a new era, Lesnar will challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship in what is expected to be the main event of the premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX on October 4.

