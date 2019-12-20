WWE Rumors: Details on Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 36 match (Exclusive)

Danny Hart

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar is one of the few WWE Superstars who is guaranteed to be involved in a marquee match at every WrestleMania event.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue told host Korey Gunz that WWE has changed their plans for Lesnar’s WrestleMania 36 opponent multiple times due to the alterations that have been made to the RAW and SmackDown rosters in recent months.

“The plan has changed many times. With the amount of Drafts, Superstar Shake-Ups and the Wild Card Rule and the FOX deal, so much has changed. Usually they [WWE] will sit down and they will plan WrestleMania before the previous year’s WrestleMania. They will know what matches they want on more than a year in advance. They absolutely had no chance of doing that this year.”

Colohue mentioned Aleister Black, Ricochet, Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury as possible opponents for “The Beast” at WrestleMania 36, but he believes Randy Orton could also be among the top contenders to challenge for the WWE Championship on WWE’s biggest stage.

“I think based on current storylines and what certain people are doing, I think it’s more likely to be someone like Randy Orton. I think that’s a match that has a story, has a background. In 2016, obviously Brock Lesnar literally caved Orton’s skull in in the middle of a match [SummerSlam], so that’s something they could revisit.”

Brock Lesnar’s current WWE status

Having lost the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2019, Brock Lesnar moved over to SmackDown and won the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston in a nine-second match on the show’s premiere on FOX in October.

Since then, Lesnar has retained his title against Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel and against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series, while he has moved back over to RAW with the WWE Championship.