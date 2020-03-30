WWE Rumors - Details on how Superstars will get paid for WrestleMania amid coronavirus crisis

Some Superstars may experience a major financial loss.

How will the empty arena show affect the final payouts?

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon.

WrestleMania 36 will be unlike any previous edition, and there have been questions about the WrestleMania payouts to the Superstars.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the possible financial gains of the Superstars who will compete at WrestleMania.

Tom reported that the talents will get paid what they were expected to get before the unprecedented changes were enforced.

He also revealed how the Superstars get paid for such shows, which isn't always based on the gate numbers. Only a handful of the top Superstars get bonuses that are influenced by the ticket sales and gate revenue.

The Superstars are assured their guaranteed downside, however, the talents who will miss out on this year's show could experience an unfortunate financial hit.

This year's WrestleMania card won't feature the Battle Royals and the Superstars who were scheduled to be in it won't get their WrestleMania payday. On the flipside, Superstars like Rhea Ripley, who is currently on an NXT wage, will get a significant bump in her pay.

When it comes to Brock Lesnar, Tom revealed that The Beast Incarnate gets paid per event without any bonuses and the WWE Champion will be handed the same amount of money that he normally expects.

"The expectation is from everything I'm hearing that everyone will still get paid what they were expecting to get paid anyway for the match. They get paid for the event, not necessarily based on the gate and so on, there are some bonuses but it really depends whose contract we're talking about. Only the really big names get bonuses based on ticket sales and stuff like that.

"So they will still get the guaranteed downside, which is the amount of money they generally get as income before you factor this in, but then it's less likely that they are going to reach an upper limit or anything like that because of this."

The coronavirus outbreak couldn't have come at a worse time. WrestleMania will happen without a single fan in attendance and that's an unfathomable fact for a majority of the fans.

However, WWE is attempting to put on a show and the Superstars, despite facing various troubles, are putting in the effort to make it a memorable event.

