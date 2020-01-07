WWE Rumors- Details on John Morrison's storyline plans

John Morrison appears to be allied with The Miz again

John Morrison made his long-awaited return to WWE programming on the January 3 episode of SmackDown when he appeared outside the dressing room of his former tag team partner, The Miz.

John Morrison’s new WWE storyline

Asked if John Morrison requested to work with The Miz, Tom Colohue spoke about the usual protocol between WWE and Superstars when someone is set to sign a new deal or join the company.

“I don’t think it was a request per se but there are always conversations before someone signs a contract, ‘How am I going to be pushed? How am I going to be used?’ You can usually tell when somebody’s about to have an expired contract or they are about to re-sign because they will have a sudden and out-of-nowhere shot upwards.”

Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Braun Strowman received more television time in mid-2019 when they signed new deals, while Matt Hardy has appeared on RAW recently despite being out of contract soon.

“I’m sure that’s what happened with Morrison. It was a case of them saying, ‘Okay, if you do come back, here’s how we’ll use you.’ Him hearing that and saying, ‘Okay, that sounds good to me.’ I can’t imagine he’s going to be unhappy working with one of his best friends – they had great times together. The fans seem to like it, I’m sure The Miz likes it, and Morrison signed on because he likes it too.”

