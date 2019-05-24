WWE Rumors: Details on Sasha Banks returning to work with WWE

Sasha Banks last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 35

Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE programming since she and Bayley lost the Women’s Tag Team titles against The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

With constant speculation surrounding Banks’ future at the moment, PW Insider is reporting that “The Boss” took part in a WWE-related project this week in New York City.

It was widely reported after WrestleMania 35 that Sasha Banks had requested her release from WWE.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin wrote that Banks and Bayley were both complaining loudly on the floor of the locker room, as well as outside of one of their hotel rooms, about WWE’s decision to have them lose their titles after just 49 days.

Since then, Banks has yet to return to WWE television, while Bayley moved to SmackDown Live as a singles competitor and recently became the new SmackDown Women’s champion after cashing in her Money In The Bank contract on Charlotte Flair at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Bayley’s former Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection tag partner has kept quiet with regards to her WWE future, leaving fans guessing as to when, if at all, she will make her return.

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson is reporting that Sasha Banks was in New York City on Wednesday, possibly to work on the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game.

He wrote:

“Sasha Banks was in the NYC area this past Wednesday for WWE. One source we spoke to believed she was working on material for the next WWE video game release.”

Becky Lynch has been tipped to be the cover star of this year's video game, which is expected to be released in October.

Sasha Banks has a ready-made feud with long-term rival Alexa Bliss waiting for her on Raw, while WWE will almost certainly revisit her storyline with new SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley on SmackDown Live if the four-time Raw Women’s champion returns in the near future.

Either way, this report is the biggest hint yet that “The Boss” is not leaving WWE.