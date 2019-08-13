WWE Rumors: Discussions ongoing for Evolution 2.0 after Superstar absences provoke unrest (Exclusive)

Evolution 2018 - with Ronda Rousey front and center

Sasha Banks’ return last night on Raw strengthened a Raw Women’s division that has been struggling with top talent since WrestleMania. The absence of Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Ruby Riott and others has severely affected the main roster drawing power of the Red Brand. Meanwhile, over on the SmackDown side, Bayley has taken the mantle and the championship from the now-departed Becky Lynch. However, the division is underdeveloped and overly reliant on Charlotte Flair.

This is apparently one of the reasons why Evolution, the women-only PPV, wasn’t strongly considered as an option in 2019. However, this has apparently now changed.

Now in August, WWE feel more confident in the availability of some of their biggest stars. Brie Bella has recently expressed an openness to return and the company were very impressed with Trish Stratus at SummerSlam. With Sasha Banks returning as well, and strong showings from Mia Yim and Candice LeRae, discussions on Evolution 2.0 have begun in earnest.

“Talks never really ended but they were always brief. Some people were fiercely for it but the logistics didn’t iron out. Things are looking very different now. People higher up are starting to listen.”

Evolution would be the last PPV featuring women before Survivor Series

Sources believe that over the course of the year, the appetite for another Evolution pay per view has increased. This could also mean that Ronda Rousey’s WWE schedule is starting to come into focus a little more. It could also mean that WWE has more faith in the women that are still there to lead the show. A Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch feud, as well as a Charlotte Flair vs Bayley feud could well run all the way up to Evolution. This could potentially lead to a Banks vs Bayley match at Survivor Series, as was planned before Banks took her time off.

Last year’s Evolution pay per view took place at the end of October, around the same time that the majority of the men in the company were in Saudi Arabia. This means that there is plenty of time to build and develop the show. The planned appearance of Trish Stratus on October 4th SmackDown, as well as the reports that Ronda Rousey is due back around the same time, could lead to the beginning of a renewed build for Evolution.

“I loved Evolution. I loved watching it. I loved wrestling for it. I just want more.”

