WWE Rumors: ECW Legend spotted backstage at NXT TakeOver

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
229   //    06 Apr 2019, 04:50 IST

Taz is backstage
Taz is backstage

What's the story?

There’s a very interesting name backstage at tonight’s NXT TakeOver in ECW Legend Taz, according to PWInsider.com. Taz, who wrestled and commentated under the moniker of Tazz in WWE, is from Brooklyn - the home of the Barclays Center where TakeOver emanates from tonight.

In case you didn't know...

Being from Brooklyn, there was a lot of speculation that Taz may well have been inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, having had an incredible in-ring career in ECW and a great stint as a broadcaster in WWE, with Taz himself admitting that his WWE in-ring career failed to live up to expectation.

After his WWE career, though, Taz became the Human Broadcast Machine, having a daily wrestling show where the ECW star has been openly critical of WWE, as he has complimentary, but stated that his openness and honesty may well have cost him a place in WWE’s good books and potentially a HOF slot, joking with most negative remarks that his comments would keep him out of the Hall of Fame, and to tell his wife she won’t need to dig out her orange dress any time soon

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com are tonight reporting that former WWE and ECW star Taz is backstage at tonight’s NXT TakeOver - the first WWE event The Human Suplex Machine has attended since he appeared at SmackDown 900, where the former ECW World Heavyweight and FTW Heavyweight Champion had been asked to appear on an ECW documentary for the WWE Network.

Taz himself is from Brooklyn, but it is unusual and noteworthy due to how rare the appearance is from the largely private Tazz.

What's next?

Taz has a post-Wrestlemania special edition of The Taz Show this Sunday nationally on CBS Sports Radio.

Would you like to see Taz back in WWE in some capacity? Let us know in the comments.

NXT TakeOver: New York
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
