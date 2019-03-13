WWE Rumors: Eminem and WWE agree on a very exciting business deal

Eminem in the WWE!!

What's the story

Fightful have reported that WWE has reached a deal with music megastar Eminem that will see the rap artist and WWE work together on a number of projects, including a possible appearance on a future television episode.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has worked with many celebrities in many capacities with several of them eventually making the 'celebrity wing' of the WWE Hall of Fame. Kid Rock was inducted in last year's Hall of Fame and Snoop Dogg and Arnold Schwarzenegger are other notable names.

Eminem has had relatively little involvement with WWE up until now so is unlikely to become a front runner for induction in the WWE Hall of Fame, but there's certainly no question that he belongs in the Music Hall of Fame!

The heart of the matter

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reported that part of Eminem's deal features the musician contributing to the soundtrack of WWE's next video game, joining the likes of Jay-Z and P. Diddy to do so.

this afternoon that WWE and recording artist-actor and overall megastar Eminem have reached a deal that will see the platinum-selling rapper contribute to the soundtrack of WWE 2K20 later this year.

They also went on to suggest that Eminem has also agreed to make an appearance on WWE Television, with the rapper allegedly set to set foot on SmackDown Live.

Beyond soundtrack work, we're told there's also an agreement for Eminem to appear on an episode of WWE Smackdown later this year. The deal, reached today, was put together in part to promote the launch of WWE Smackdown Live on the Fox Network. WWE is also planning on having a championship belt produced for Eminem.

What's next?

It's hard to argue that Eminem isn't an incredible get for WWE, who are clearly looking to pull out all the stops for their new partnership with Fox. There certainly is not a bigger stop to pull than Eminem!

Are you excited about Eminem and WWE working together? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

