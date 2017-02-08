WWE Rumors: Erick Rowan spotted at Performance Center preparing for return

Prepare yourselves - "Big Red" is ready to make his return.

Rowan has been out of action for a long time now

What's the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, Erick Rowan has supposedly been seen at the WWE Performance Center in the last few days in order to be fully cleared for a return from injury. The former Wyatt Family member has not been seen on WWE Television since mid-to-late 2016 following his setback.

In case you didn't know...

The 35-year-old Rowan has been fighting to stay relevant for a long time now, with the periodic break-ups of The Wyatt Family constantly leaving him in a state of limbo. After making an initial impact alongside Bray, once again following the brand split, Rowan underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff back in October and has been on the shelf ever since.

The heart of the matter

Rowan has reportedly been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as he needs to gain full clearance before he can make a return to the ring. With Luke Harper completing his babyface turn on this week's edition of SmackDown Live, it seems that WWE is keen to add another monster to the Family with Orton also rumoured to be turning soon.

What's next?

With The Wyatt Family in one of their biggest storylines since arriving on the main roster in 2013, it seems logical that Rowan's return isn't too far away. If he can receive clearance within the next few weeks, he'll be an important part of the Road to WrestleMania as the Wyatts look set to feature in the WWE Championship match, going into the showcase of the immortals.

Sportskeeda's take

We're happy to hear that Rowan is close to a full recovery as he's always been something of an underrated character. When he turned face in late 2014 his new gimmick showed a lot of promise, however, WWE seemed to just throw it under the rug in favour of yet another Big Show push.

He can add yet another element to the brewing tension between Wyatt, Orton and Harper as he has been a part of the group ever since it's inception. It seems likely that he'd remain heel in order to give Bray something of an advantage, but we'd be alright with it going either way.

