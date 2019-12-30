WWE Rumors: Fears allayed over Randy Orton as injury reportedly part of a storyline

Randy Orton

WWE fans could be breathing a sigh of relief over the fitness of Randy Orton – after it emerged his injury sustained at a live event may be part of a storyline.

The 39-year-old has been in red-hot form in recent weeks, winning praise from many for his performances both in the squared circle and on the microphone.

Fans of The Viper had been left concerned, however, after Orton picked up what looked to be a concerning injury at WWE’s live show in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The multi-time WWE Champion was wrestling AJ Styles at the event when the bout was cut short, with Orton seemingly struggling with a knee injury.

The fans have been concerned about Orton's well being, with an injury to a Superstar at this year always generating fears that he or she might be in danger of missing the WrestleMania season which kicks off with the Royal Rumble in January. That concern around was amplified further given he only underwent knee surgery as recently as 2019.

However, the supporters of The Viper might have worried for nothing after a report emerged that rather than being legitimate, the injury is actually being used as part of a storyline.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is noting that the incident is to be used as an ongoing angle set to play out on television, which might well see Orton and Styles continue a feud that’s seen the former pick up wins over the Phenomenal One at recent house shows.

Neither WWE nor Orton himself has, as yet, spoken publicly about the injury. Fingers crossed for Randy that this is indeed part of a storyline and that his participation in WWE’s biggest quarter of the year isn’t in doubt.