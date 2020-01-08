WWE Rumors- Female Wrestler who appeared at AEW All Out has been signed

While AEW and NXT have been going head-to-head on Wednesday nights, the two brands have also been competing against each other to sign the best available talent. And it looks like WWE might have gotten one up on NXT this time.

According to SoCalUncensored.com, independent wrestler Mercedes Martinez has been signed to a WWE contract and is expected to report to the WWE Performance Centre later this month in Orlando, Florida.

At the moment, Martinez is the AWS Heavyweight Champion after defeating Tyler Bateman and becoming the first woman to hold the title. AWS promoter Bart Kapitzke said that he would like to have a tournament with the recent news of Martinez signing with WWE.

Who is Mercedes Martinez?

Martinez has been on the pro-wrestling circuit for more than 18 years. She was trained by Jason Knight and has wrestled for various organizations such as Shimmer, Ring of Honor, World Xtreme Wrestling and also appeared in the Mae Young Classic tournament as well as NXT.

Martinez signing with WWE is an interesting development. It was thought that AEW would sign the respected wrestler as she was the 21st and final entrant in the AEW All Out Women's Casino Battle Royale.

By giving her such a coveted spot or the 'Joker Card' as it was called, many fans thought that the 39-year-old would make a great addition to the AEW Women's roster. She even appeared on AEW Dark teaming with Big Swole.

It's going to be interesting to see where Mercedes lands up in WWE. It is most likely that she will proabably end up on NXT.

Her experience will certainly add to NXT Women's division, which is already exciting the WWE Universe. Hopefully, she'll be pushed into the NXT roster straight away.