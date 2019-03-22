WWE Rumors: Few important WrestleMania 35 matches to be reportedly canceled

WWE is thinking about trimming down the 'Mania card.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to be a painstakingly long PPV as it had been previously reported that the WWE may have almost seventeen matches on the card.

A new report from Rajah states that the WWE management is reconsidering the overall length of the show and may cut a few rumored matches from the card.

WWE has already confirmed the following ten matches for the Show of Shows:

* Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat for the Raw Women's Championship)

* Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship)

* Samoa Joe (C) vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE United States Championship)

* Buddy Murphy (C) vs. Tony Nese (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

* Asuka vs. Naomi/ Carmella/ Mandy Rose or Sonya Deville (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

* AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

* Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred)

* Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

* Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

* Andre The Giant Battle Royal Memorial

A host of other matches are rumored to be added to the card in the coming weeks and the PPV is speculated to have an outrageous runtime.

Rajah put out the following tweet stating that the match card could be locked in at 14 matches:

Some WrestleMania notes:

- Was told that Brutus Beefcake is still scheduled to be inducted into HOF

- Corey Graves and Renee Young hosting HOF instead of Lawler

- WWE will begin promoting Smackdown's 20th Anniversary soon

- WWE is trying to keep WM to 13-14 matches — Rajah.com (@RajahNews) March 21, 2019

Now have a look at the unconfirmed matches that being talked about for the show:

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship)

* Sasha Banks and Bayley (C) vs. The IIconics vs. Divas of Doom vs. Nia Jax and Tamina (Fatal 4-way for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles)

* Women's Battle Royal

* Intercontinental Championship Match

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match

That's seven more matches! The ones from the aforementioned list that are most likely to make the list are the WWE Championship match, Reigns vs. McIntyre, the Women's Tag Team titles and the Intercontinental title matches.

Last year's WrestleMania had 14 matches and clocked in at 5 hours 14 minutes and 4 seconds. It's being said that the WWE is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming edition of 'Mania as they now have AEW giving them a run for their money.

As reported by PWInsider, WWE may not have any men's tag team Championship matches this year as they are planning on putting the champions and the tag team competitors in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal.

That leaves us with 15 matches that could feature on the card with the possibility of one bout being cut off. It should be noted, however, that WWE may still go ahead with 15 to outmatch WrestleMania 34.

WrestleMania 35 will take place on April 7th, 2019 at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. Prepare your body and minds as it will be a very long night indeed.

