WWE Rumors: Final offer prepared for The Revival (Exclusive)

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of The Revival

It’s been a whirlwind back and forth regarding the contracts of former tag team champions The Revival. However, one way or another, that will be coming to an end as Sportskeeda can exclusively report that the WWE are preparing to present The Revival with what will be their final contract offer.

On January 2nd, I reported via YouTube that the WWE were confident that The Revival would re-sign as they were confident in their latest contract offer. Shortly afterwards, on January 10th, Fightful Select would report that The Revival were offered a new deal with a considerable raise in pay and reduced dates. Most recently, BodySlam would state that the offer made was over $700,000 per year and that The Revival had turned it down.

WWE management are said to have lost patience with the back and forth and, despite holding The Revival in regard high enough for an offer apparently in the region of a million each, they are prepared to cut their losses should that be The Revival’s wish.

Creative control is not believed to be part of the offer being made, despite Scott Dawson mentioning that factor on Twitter. All Elite Wrestling, believed by many in the WWE to be the intended destination of The Revival, are known for offering abundant creative control and the ability for a wrestler to largely chart their own destiny. A further reduction in dates is on the table.

I’m not asking to be champions. I just want creative control, brotha. https://t.co/p7hhJrplKr — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 9, 2020

I have been told that the WWE are disappointed with proceedings, with Triple H in particular known to be an admirer of The Revival’s work. This marks a stark contrast to the backstage reactions to Shawn Spears, Brodie Lee and others leaving the company.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have requested their formal release from the company in recent weeks and are believed to be more than happy to wait out what is left in their contracts.

We will endeavor to keep you as informed as possible regarding any further developments.