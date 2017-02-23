WWE Rumors: Finn Balor to return in two weeks, to be on WrestleMania 33

Dave Meltzer assured that Balor will be on WrestleMania but in what role, he didn't know.

The Demon King returning in two weeks?

What’s the story?

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Finn Balor is scheduled to be back in action in about two more weeks. He also said that Balor is going to be at Wrestlemania 33, which is some five weeks away from now. However, Meltzer is not aware in what role Balor will be making an appearance at the Show of Shows.

In case you didn’t know…

Finn Balor holds the distinction of taking home the inaugural WWE Universal Championship. In last August’s SummerSlam, he took on Seth Rollins for the title. During the course of the match, Rollins’ turnbuckle powerbomb resulted in Balor’s shoulder getting dislocated. The Demon King did pop his shoulder back into place before going on to win the match.

However, his joy was shortlived as the doctors informed him that he had sustained a partial tear in his labrum. The initial prognosis suggested that it would take four to six months for Balor to recover fully. But while he was being operated, the doctor found a litany of other issues near the shoulder region, which pushed back his return.

The heart of the matter

As the weeks go by, Finn Balor’s return is becoming increasingly closer. As reported earlier, during the latest NXT TV tapings, he made a surprise in-ring return when he appeared to aid former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Demon King himself teased a return on Twitter. It so appears that he is in terrific shape. And now, Meltzer has assured that he will be back for full-fledged action in two weeks. Also, the very possibility of having him back for WrestleMania is a huge boost for the WWE programming.

What’s next?

As has been reported, Balor is likely to return on March 10th at a WWE Live event in Buffalo. With Meltzer all but confirming it, fans can hope that Balor will be there in Buffalo.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s good news that Balor is making a return to the proceedings. The fans, as well as the WWE, have missed him. As for his appearance on WrestleMania, there could be a few possibilities regarding his role. A singles match with Samoa Joe or Triple H, or a tag team match alongside Rollins against Triple H and Joe could be likely.

Or, he could be activating his rematch clause for the Universal title and take on the winner of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

