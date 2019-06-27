WWE Rumors: Former champion staying with WWE despite exit speculation

According to POST Wrestling’s John Pollock, Akira Tozawa is not leaving WWE and he still has a long time left on his contract with the company.

Akira Tozawa has been one of the most featured cruiserweights on 205 Live since the weekly show debuted on the WWE Network in November 2016.

During his run with Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews as a member of Titus Worldwide, the Japanese star had a six-day reign with the Cruiserweight Championship after defeating Neville on an episode of Monday Night Raw in August 2017.

After losing 205 Live’s only championship back to Neville at SummerSlam 2017, Tozawa returned to the title picture in 2019 by participating in title matches at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Stomping Grounds, but he failed to win on every occasion.

On the day of his most recent title challenge against Tony Nese and Drew Gulak at Stomping Grounds on June 23, he sent out two cryptic tweets which led many people to believe that he was bidding farewell to WWE after the show.

His first tweet, sent shortly before the event, read:

“I've walked this path for 3 years. What’s next?”

After the PPV, he posted a picture of himself in front of the stage area, accompanied by a message in which he thanked the fans.

There has been lots of speculation about several WWE Superstars’ status with the company in recent weeks, notably Sasha Banks and Rusev, but the talk about Akira Tozawa’s future can already end.

John Pollock cleared up the rumors regarding the former Cruiserweight champion's future by sending out the following tweet:

“Akira Tozawa is not leaving WWE. Told he has plenty of time left on his current deal.”

Akira Tozawa is not leaving WWE. Told he has plenty of time left on his current deal. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 26, 2019

Tony Nese defeated Akira Tozawa on the June 25 episode of 205 Live to become the #1 contender for Drew Gulak’s Cruiserweight Championship at the Extreme Rules PPV on July 14. That leaves Tozawa without a meaningful storyline on the cruiserweight brand moving forward.