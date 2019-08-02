WWE Rumors: Former Lucha Underground star set to join the company this September

One of Mexico's top stars will reportedly join the WWE in September.

What's the story?

Once it became apparent that Lucha Underground wasn't going to go forward as a promotion, several stars were granted their releases from the company and the El Rey Network earlier this year.

El Hijo del Fantasma, also known as King Cuerno in LU, was one of those Superstars. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that he will be joining the WWE in September. Wrestletalk.com carried news of the potential addition to WWE.

In case you didn't know . . .

Fantasma primarily wrestled in Mexico in both CMLL and AAA but gained notoriety in the United States during Lucha Underground's four-year run. In that promotion, he went by the name King Cuerno and he won the Gift of the Gods Championship. He also appeared on episodes of Impact two years ago.

The heart of the matter

As is the case year-round, the WWE is looking to add talent to the roster whenever they can. Fantasma was reportedly on their radar already back in 2016 when he was looked at for the Cruiserweight Classic back.

Unfortunately, he was unable to compete due to contractual obligations to AAA and Lucha Underground. Along with several other stars like Ivelisse and Joey Ryan, Fantasma was granted his release from LU after a lawsuit had been filed on the behalf of the wrestlers.

Wrestletalk's report also mentions that his appeal to WWE is not only his in-ring ability but also his fluent English. He spoke frequently on episodes of LU while others (Pentagon Jr, Aerostar) not as fluent in the language were subtitled when they spoke.

In addition to winning the Gift of the Gods title in LU, he has also won titles in both AAA and CMLL in Mexico. The report also mentions that he isn't the only "major" name that is set to be unveiled in September.

The news didn't specify if he was being targeted for 205 Live, NXT or the main roster. Since most stars don't go right to the main roster, it's likely he is being signed to NXT.

What's next?

Fantasma should be a good fit in WWE if, just like any star, he is booked well. His ability to speak English ups his value to the company but if you've seen his work in any promotion, then you know how good he is.