WWE Rumors: Former main roster Superstar sadly out for six months due to injury

As reported earlier, Fandango recently suffered an elbow injury during Breezango's match against The Singh Brothers on the NXT Episode of December 11th.

The former SmackDown Superstar took to Instagram to reveal that he had undergone a 'Tommy John' surgery.

Dave Meltzer provided an injury update and recovery timeline in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The surgery is named after a popular Baseball player named Tommy John. Meltzer stated that the recovery time for pitchers of Baseball is anywhere between 12 to 15 months as they need to get back the strength in their throwing arm.

As that is not the case with pro wrestlers, Fandango is expected to be back within the next six months.

The Tommy John Surgery involves reconstructing the ulnar collateral ligament

Here's what Meltzer noted in the WON:

Fandango (Curtis Hussey, 38) suffered an elbow injury on the 12/11 NXT show in the match with the Singhs. You could see him holding his elbow by the end of the match. He underwent what is known as Tommy John surgery, named after the famous baseball player.

Technically it’s reconstructive surgery of the ulnar collateral ligament. He could be back in about six months, as that’s the timetable for most athletes. Baseball pitchers, who get the surgery frequently, are usually out more like 12 to 15 months because they have to regain the strength to throw hard, which a wrestler doesn’t have to do

Fandango's WWE career has been riddled with injuries as he had recently returned from a year-long injury layoff at the end of July to reunite with Tyler Breeze on NXT.

With NXT moving to a live TV slot on Wednesday nights, WWE brought back main roster stars to NXT such as Finn Balor, Tyler Breeze and Fandango to add some depth, star power and experience to the roster of the Black and Gold brand.

Breeze and Fandango have been consistently wrestling at various NXT shows since July and the latest injury setback could force The Sultan of Selfies to embark on other singles run.

We wish Dango a speedy recovery and hope that he returns to action sooner rather than later.