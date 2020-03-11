WWE Rumors - Former RAW Superstar to join SmackDown for the first time after 11-month absence

Nia Jax has never competed on SmackDown

It is being reported by PW Insider’s Mike Johnson that Nia Jax will join the SmackDown brand when she makes her return to WWE television after an 11-month absence.

The former RAW Women’s Champion last competed in a match at WrestleMania 35, where she teamed with Tamina in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Women’s Tag Team titles, and she has since been sidelined after undergoing double knee surgery.

Johnson says Jax is due to become a SmackDown roster member for the first time, while she could even make her return as soon as this Friday.

"The word making the rounds at Raw last night was that Nia would be part of the SmackDown brand when she returned and that she would be at this week's TV taping."

Having recently confirmed that she is ready to return to in-ring action, Jax joked on Twitter during the March 9 episode of RAW that she is going to start another ‘Four Horsewomen’ group in order to get herself booked on WWE television.

Is Paige going to manage Nia Jax?

Paige discussed a wide range of WWE topics during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy in January, including the possibility of being a manager again.

Okay, so we may need a rematch between @NiaJaxWWE and @RondaRousey to see who gets to secure the services of @RealPaigeWWE as their manager!



Featuring a very cosy @NikkiCrossWWE in the background, who may just join that battle too!@SKProWrestling // @btsportwwe // #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/aV7218EY9O — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 20, 2020

The former Divas Champion thrived in her role as the SmackDown General Manager in 2018, but her time as The Kabuki Warriors’ mouthpiece in 2019 only lasted for six months.

Her short-lived alliance with the Women’s Tag Team Champions has not dissuaded her from potentially taking up the position again, though, and she even suggested that she would like to join forces with Nia Jax one day.

"I'm going to be a little bit biased towards Nia Jax. I love her as a person but I feel also like we'd be a really good team!"

This news about Jax’s possible return makes for interesting timing, especially as WWE has announced that Paige will also appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.