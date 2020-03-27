WWE Rumors - Former RAW Tag Team Champion undergoes surgery

The injury will apparently keep him out of action for 7-8 months.

The former RAW champion suffered this injury earlier this month on RAW.

AOP, Murphy and Seth Rollins

WWE currently have a few Superstars out of action with long-term injuries, and the latest one that suffered an injury is AOP's Rezar. The former RAW tag team champion suffered an injury on the March 10th episode of RAW, injuring his bicep, which will keep him out for months.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rezar has undergone surgery on his bicep recently and he will be out for a long time. The report states that the former NXT Tag Team champion could be missing for 7-8 months.

Before Rezar's injury, AOP were Seth Rollins' henchmen, joining forces with the former Universal Champion after he turned heel, alongside Murphy. With Rezar's injury, Akam will also most likely not be used on the Red brand going forward.

AOP have had a difficult time with injuries over the last two years. Akam was on the sidelines for the majority of 2019 due to an injury to his leg. The duo returned to WWE television at last year's Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia, competing in the 50-man Battle Royal at the PPV. We could perhaps see the duo back in action on WWE television early next year following Rezar's injury.

WWE currently have a few Superstars on the sidelines with long-term injuries. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has not been on WWE television since June, while former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax has also been on the sidelines since WrestleMania 35. Both of them could return to action soon.

SmackDown's Xavier Woods and Ember Moon recently suffered injuries and will be out for a long time. They could return at the end of this year. RAW's EC3 suffered a concussion last year, but he is now fit and ready to return to the ring very soon.