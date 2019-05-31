WWE Rumors: Former Tag Team Champions finally set to return?

AOP should be returning from injury soon

What's the story?

Authors of Pain have been missing from WWE TV for several months now because of Akam's untimely injury, but it appears that the duo could be set for an explosive return.

In case you didn't know...

Akam suffered a knee injury at the beginning of the year, which come at the most unfortunate time since The Authors of Pain had already been the subject of a push and were being used correctly on the main roster, something that rarely happens to former NXT stars.

Rezar appeared at the Royal Rumble without his tag team partner and instead teamed with Scott Dawson from The Revival in an odd tag team match against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode, who were tag team Champions at the time, but they were unable to pick up the win.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by POST Wrestling, Akam has now been cleared to make his return to the ring, so AOP should be making their re-debut soon. It's interesting to note that the site also revealed that the duo could have returned much sooner, but the Wild Card Rule has kept them off TV and limited a lot of time for many other stars.

At present, there is no creative direction for the former Tag Team Champions, but Drake Maverick could be better used over on SmackDown Live, where even Erick Rowan and Daniel Bryan pointed out this week that the Tag Team Division was a joke.

What's next?

There is no return date set for the former Tag Team Champions, but they are expected to return as soon as the creative team finds a direction for them on either SmackDown Live or Monday Night Raw.

Which brand should AOP make their return on?