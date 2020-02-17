WWE Rumors - Former Universal Champion may unfortunately not wrestle at WrestleMania 36

A WrestleMania card can't be without a few popular veterans and the WWE, as expected, is lining up a few legends for this year's event as well.

The Undertaker and John Cena are both scheduled to have matches at the show. John Cena will face a top babyface while The Undertaker will take on a RAW Superstar for the first time in his career.

Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Goldberg may not have a match on the 'Mania card as the company already has two big names in The Undertaker and Cena working the show.

Well, I mean, I guess Goldberg's probably not going to be on the WrestleMania card. It's just going to be Cena and Undertaker as the special guests.

Meltzer also revealed his thoughts about WWE's decision to get Goldberg back for Super ShowDown and how it has affected the perception towards the final plan, which is to have The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows. He highlighted the fact that the fans react more to nostalgic returns than for the current crop of talents.

It's just weird, we're getting too much of these, too much of these special guests all at once, you know what I mean and it's such a sad thing. The Goldberg thing was really sad to me because it was so clear that you've been building up Bray Wyatt and he's the most creative new character that they have, it's tough.

His matches aren't that good other than the Daniel Bryan matches, but he's such a great character and he's over, he sells a lot of merch, and everything like that and he's been protected more than anyone on the roster and yet, Bill Goldberg comes back against him and obviously the winner is going to face the winner of the Elimination Chamber, which is certainly at this point scheduled to be Roman Reigns, and when you think about it, there would be more interest, even now, in Goldberg and Roman Reigns than The Fiend.

And what does that tell you about the idea that all those guys from the past are like, they can't make stars, like people's nostalgia for the past, is stronger than the current and that's a real indictment of the product to me, but, there you go.

Goldberg will face The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The former Universal Champion is the underdog heading into the match as WWE has invested a lot into building up Bray Wyatt's new alter ego and they are unlikely to make him look weak at the Saudi show.

The winner of the Universal title match will face the winner of the #1 contender's Elimination Chamber match.

As of this writing, Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend is the match planned for WrestleMania. When it comes to Goldberg, the former WCW Champion should ideally just work a match against Wyatt, make good money for it and disappear from TV until he is called upon again.

