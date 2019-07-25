WWE Rumors: Former Women's Champion given return date of April 2020

Mickie James moved to SmackDown Live in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up

What's the story?

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, doctors are estimating that Mickie James will be out of action until April 2020 after undergoing successful ACL surgery.

In case you didn't know…

Mickie James suffered a serious injury to her ACL in a match against Carmella at a live event in Waco, Texas on June 1.

The five-time Women’s Champion and one-time Divas Champion was forced to undergo surgery for the first time in her 20-year career on July 16, as she revealed in a blog post on her website.

“From the very moment of impact, I knew something was wrong. I hoped against all odds that it wasn’t a serious injury, but it was that bad. I don’t fault Carmella. She has always been a professional. I’ve been very lucky to avoid major injuries in the past; but eventually, everyone’s luck runs out in the ring. After 20 years, I guess mine did.”

James’ most recent televised WWE match came at WrestleMania 35 when she participated in the Women’s Battle Royal, which was won by Carmella.

The heart of the matter

There had been speculation that Mickie James could retire after she tweeted that she will be fine "if" she comes back to the ring.

In a positive update on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp reported that doctors have given the 39-year-old an estimated return date of April 2020, which means that an in-ring comeback around the time of WrestleMania 36 seems realistic.

What's next?

With a nine-month absence from the squared circle ahead of her, Mickie James also mentioned in her blog that she plans to concentrate on attending fan conventions and focusing more on her music career.

As for the rest of WWE’s women’s division, Becky Lynch vs. Natalya (Raw Women’s Championship) and Bayley vs. Ember Moon (SmackDown Women’s Championship) are scheduled for SummerSlam on August 11, while Charlotte Flair is expected to face the returning Trish Stratus.