WWE Rumors: Former WWE champion signs new multi-year contract

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

What's the story?

With morale allegedly low in their locker room, and with AEW a new option for talent to work, WWE has been looking to sign their existing talent to long term contracts. Now, it appears that former WWE and United States Champion Jinder Mahal has just re-signed with the company for multiple years.

In case you didn't know...

Jinder Mahal originally debuted with WWE in 2011, associating himself with former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali. He worked with the company for three years, before being released in 2014. After some work on the independent scene, including work for Khali's promotion in India, Continental Wrestling Entertainment, he returned to WWE in 2016.

In 2017, shortly before WWE's tour of India, Mahal defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship at Backlash. This made him the 50th WWE Champion in history. After losing the title to A.J. Styles 170 days later, Mahal would go on to win the United States championship from Rusev at WrestleMania 34.

The heart of the matter

Most recently, Mahal has been involved in competing for the new 24/7 Championship, winning the title twice, both winning and losing the title to R-Truth.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Mahal has now signed a new agreement with the company for an impressive five years. This follows up other recent signings, as Mojo Rawley and Mike & Maria Kanellis have also signed new multi-year contracts as well.

What's next?

It's hard to say what the future holds for Mahal, but he certainly seems to be having fun in his current spot. The 24/7 Title segments have been some of the most entertaining on WWE programming lately, and considering WWE is trying to find whatever they can to keep their audience happy, that can't go unnoticed.

How do you feel about Jinder Mahal's new contract? Do you think he's in store for another main event run soon? Tell us all about it in the comments down below.