SK Exclusive: Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar may not be the main event of WrestleMania 33

Dave Meltzer has stated for many weeks that Goldberg vs Lesnar would close WrestleMania. However, things appear to have changed...

Many internet fans have complained about the part-timers dominating the WrestleMania poster.



What’s the story?

As broken on our Podcast “The Dirty Sheets” via our “DS Breaking News” show, Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar has been dropped as the WrestleMania 33 Main Event and will be replaced by Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker.

In case you didn’t know...

Last Monday night on Raw, the fans could be heard chanting, "fire Goldberg." These chants were brought about by a storyline, wherein Stephanie McMahon ordered Mick Foley to fire someone on the Raw roster.

This lead to speculation that Goldberg vs. Lesnar could be replaced as the main event of WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg beat Brock Lesnar in 86 seconds at Survivor Series. He was originally meant to lose the match, but Vince McMahon felt that he was remarkably over with the audience, so he negotiated a three-match extension and had Goldberg beat Lesnar at Survivor Series.

WWE then booked Goldberg to capture the WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens, before presumably dropping the belt to Brock in a rematch at WrestleMania. The two first met at WrestleMania XX in a poor match, which was hijacked by the fans at MSG because they knew that both men were leaving WWE.

The heart of the matter

During a Twitter conversation with ex-WWE writer Brian Maxwell Mann, he revealed to me that Goldberg vs. Lesnar has now been scrapped as the main event and will be replaced by The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns.

Following his initial tweet, Brian and I exchanged these tweets.

What’s next?

Brian Maxwell Mann will appear this week as a special guest on my podcast, “The Dirty Sheets.” He will be discussing WrestleMania 33 and how he would book the show. The podcast will give listeners a great insight into the inner workings of the WWE.

It will be available this Monday via our Dirty Sheets feed on iTunes, and there will also be an article right here on Sportskeeda.com on Tuesday, which will also include the full interview via a SoundCloud link.

Author’s take

It is not known right now if the WWE switched the match because they feel Goldberg vs. Lesnar will be poor or if there is more importance now attached to the Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker match, what with the Phenom expected to retire. The finish could even involve a Roman Reigns heel turn.

We are likely to learn much more in the next few days.

