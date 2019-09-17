WWE Rumors: Goldberg will not return to face top RAW babyface

Goldberg and Paul Heyman.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Braun Strowman's future after his twin losses at Clash of Champions was discussed in length.

After falling short against Seth Rollins in the Universal title main event at Clash of Champions, Strowman has now been left without any top heels to feud against, a point that was highlighted by Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on WOR.

Alvarez asked Meltzer about Brock Lesnar being a potential option; however, the Beast Incarnate is expected to be out for a little longer.

Alvarez then asked about the possibility of seeing Goldberg return for a match against Strowman. Meltzer shot down the idea by saying that the former WCW Champion will not be coming back for a match against the babyface Braun Strowman.

Alvarez: What is left? It ain’t going to be Seth. It’s not going to be Bray because they are doing that feud and what other stars do they even have for him to face? Lesnar for the 55th time so he can lose again?

Meltzer: Lesnar is not around just yet.

Alvarez: Goldberg, so Goldberg can squash him in 30 seconds?

Meltzer: Goldberg is not going to face him as a babyface.

What's next for Goldberg and Braun Strowman?

Goldberg's last match happened at SummerSlam earlier this year when he returned and destroyed Dolph Ziggler in a short match and a well-planned post-match segment.

While there have been no updates about another match being in the works for the former Universal Champion, there is always a possibility that WWE offers him another big payday against a top Superstar from either RAW and SmackDown. Goldberg picks his matches wisely and is one of the most protected and popular veterans in the company.

As for Strowman, there is a noticeable shortage of heels that can feud with the Monster Among Men going forward. However, he needs a big feud to bounce back from his loss against Seth Rollins.

What should WWE do with Braun Strowman? Sound off in the comments section below.

