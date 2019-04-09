×
WWE Rumors: Headline NXT talent heading to the main roster as part of Superstar Shakeup?

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
445   //    09 Apr 2019, 19:27 IST

What's the story?

Pete Dunne lost his United Kingdom Championship to WALTER at Takeover: New York on Friday night, which means that The Bruiserweight no longer has anything holding him to NXT UK and could finally be heading to the main roster.

In case you didn't know...

Dunne has been the stand out star on the UK brand over the past few years and held the United Kingdom Championship for more than 600 days from Takeover: Chicago back in 2017 all the way through to NXT Takeover: New York this year.

Dunne has appeared on the main roster a number of times already and reportedly is someone that Triple H rates highly. Now that he's not tied to the NXT brand as their main Champion, it makes sense that speculation has begun about his WWE status.

The heart of the matter

WWE presents the 2019 Superstar Shakeup next week and since there are already a number of NXT stars on the main roster, there aren't expected to be many call-ups as part of the show. Pete Dunne seems to be a special exception since he was tied to the NXT UK brand ahead of WrestleMania weekend and could now be someone that the company could push on Raw.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer even addressed the fact that he had heard the rumors about Dunne being promoted and whilst he confirmed that he wasn't too sure about the move, it's still one that is making a lot of noise.

What's next?

Pete Dunne could make his debut on Monday Night Raw as early as the Superstar Shakeup next week, but if he's being moved to SmackDown Live then the WWE Universe will have to wait an extra day to see The Bruiserweight in main roster action.

Do you think Pete Dunne would fit in well on the main roster? Have your say in the comments section below...

