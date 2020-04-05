WWE Rumors - Heartbreaking update on Roman Reigns' future in the company

This is the last thing that the WWE may have wanted.

The officials don't really have an option in this situation.

Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns.

As confirmed on the go-home SmackDown episode, Braun Strowman will replace Roman Reigns in the Universal title match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

The Big Dog was forced to pull out of the show due to the risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak, and his removal from the card has led to a complete rewrite to the storyline, as revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue.

Tom Colohue opened up about the plan changes and Roman Reigns' uncertain future on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz.

Roman Reigns was originally scheduled to win the Universal Championship. Still, the status of the title is now up in the air even with Braun Strowman added in as the last-minute replacement. We had reported earlier that there is a considerable amount of concern about the title and Goldberg as well, who was not supposed to appear after WrestleMania.

Tom noted that WWE doesn't know when Reigns will be able to return to TV. His comeback will only happen after the COVID-19 virus is a thing of the past, however, that's a long time away from happening.

Tom explained that WWE officials are not confident about pushing Reigns' title-winning angle forward as they are unsure about when he will be eligible to return.

One of the ideas put forth by Tom is that the company can choose to put the title on Strowman or any other Superstar, and then they can book a feud with a new challenger until Reigns can get back.

WWE would also not have to use Goldberg, who is reportedly on a very expensive deal.

Here's what Tom revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

This is essentially going to be a complete rewrite of everything they had planned for Roman Reigns. The main reason being they don't know when he is going to be back. With everything happening and with the coronavirus looking like it's going to last for months, if not years, they cannot say with confidence, 'Okay, we'll write a storyline for August, because we don't know if he's going to be back. We'll write a storyline for November.

They don't know when he is going to be back. Everything they had written beforehand is on the scrap heap now. They have to start from scratch, make something entirely new, that new storyline may lead to him to be the champion within three months over from whoever becomes champion next if anyone becomes champion next. It may be that we don't see Goldberg in the Universal championship for the next 8 months, but most likely, they write off Goldberg, get the championship on someone new and then the championship goes back into contention for anyone. Roman returns when Roman returns and then storyline start anew.

