WWE Rumors - Highly-rated wrestler was given open offer to join the company in 2015; he finally accepts

Vince McMahon

As revealed by WWE this week, Timothy Thatcher and Killer Kross have signed up with the company and will report to the Performance Center soon before they make their NXT debuts.

WWE has signed two highly-rated talents who were widely-rumoured to join the company. While the rumors about Kross coming to the WWE have been around for the past few months, WWE has reportedly kept an eye on Timothy Thatcher for a very long time.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the new Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Thatcher had an open offer to join the company for years. The longest-reigning EVOLVE Champion felt that it was finally the right time to give WWE a shot. He did try to get a steady gig in Japan, however, he wasn't successful in doing so and turned his attention to WWE.

Meltzer noted the following:

Timothy Thatcher, 36, who has had an open offer to come to WWE for years, has agreed to come and will likely be part of Imperium. He was at the Performance Center this past week. Basically, I was told after the years of being recruited he finally decided it was time to give it a shot. Things have changed for him in the past year and he had tried to get a regular Japan gig, but none came through.

It was also revealed that Thatcher first caught WWE's attention in 2015 during the weekend of WrestleMania 31. Thatcher worked a match against Kassius Ohno in Match 2015 at a WWNLive Supershow in San Jose and the WWE scouts liked what they saw. He was then given an open offer to join, which he finally answered this week.

The California-born wrestler intended to make it big in Japan, however, he found it difficult to get opportunities in the Land of Rising Sun. Thatcher is expected to join Imperium as he is one of the faction's original members.

Advertisement