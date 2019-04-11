×
WWE Rumors: How AJ Styles got injured at WrestleMania

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
235   //    11 Apr 2019, 03:43 IST

AJ Styles got injured at WrestleMania
AJ Styles got injured at WrestleMania

What’s the story?

AJ Styles was not on SmackDown Live last night after he suffered an injury at WrestleMania. The Phenomenal one was involved in a match against Randy Orton when he injured his hips.

PWInsider now have more information on when the injury occurred and report that it was when he springboarded off the apron to hit Orton with a phenomenal forearm outside the ring.

In case you didn’t know…

Styles picked up a win at WrestleMania against Randy Orton in a match that wasn't seen by a lot of fans in the MetLife stadium. A huge light on top of the ring was beaming right at a large section of fans in the stadium and they missed most of the match.

In that very match, Styles delivered a phenomenal forearm to Orton outside the ring. While the fans watching enjoyed the move, Styles did some damage to himself.

The heart of the matter

Styles was not on SmackDown Live this week as he was sent home after his injury. The PWInsider report also suggests that the former WWE Champion flew home on Monday and was walking very slowly at the airport.

They also confirm that Styles had hip issues after the match and might be out of action for a couple of weeks.

What’s next?

WWE are yet to make an official statement on the injury but it looks like the Phenomenal One will not be in action until the PPV in Saudi Arabia early next month. With the Superstar Shake-Up next week, it was rumoured that Styles will be heading to Monday Night Raw.

Let's just hope that the injury isn't a serious one and he is back in the ring soon.

Who do you think will be AJ Styles' next opponent? Sound off in the comments section below!

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
