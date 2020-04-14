WWE Rumors: How the company convinced the government of Florida that they were “essential media” (Exclusive)

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has apparently been the subject of a significant charm offensive from the McMahon family.

Vince McMahon and President Donald Trump

Under the current COVID-19 pandemic, almost every sport in the world has been either canceled or suspended with no real concrete idea as to when they are likely to continue.

The one exception, of course, is pro wrestling, where the WWE and competitor All Elite Wrestling have been able to put on consistent regular programming thanks to a combination of pre-recorded segments, off-site studios, and closed locked-down sets.

Still, that didn’t prevent AEW from recently being visited by the authorities and instructed to shut down their tapings. Thankfully, the tapings were permitted to continue.

Meanwhile, the WWE have somehow been able to change the mind of the Floridian government and convince them that the WWE is essential media to such a degree that they must continue to operate despite the implicit risk to the health of their staff, locker rooms, and production teams. The WWE would return to live broadcasts with last night’s Monday Night RAW.

SportsKeeda can exclusively report that FOX, who broadcast SmackDown on Friday nights, took part in the lobbying process encouraging this decision, with the USA Network potentially also taking part. In addition, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has apparently been the subject of a significant charm offensive from the McMahon family.

Orange County major Jerry L. Demings recently commented on the situation, stating that “with some conversations with the Governor’s office regarding the Governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business.”

DeSantis is believed to have been swayed by the argument that the WWE being housed in Florida represents a significant investment in the Floridian economy.

President Donald Trump has recently convened a task force to examine and potentially carry out a return to the full economic might of the United States. Whether Trump had any direct involvement is unknown. However, this decision would undoubtedly be supported by a President whose focus on the economy has been unwavering at this time.

Please stay tuned to SportsKeeda for more information as this situation develops.