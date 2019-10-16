WWE Rumors: Huge paycheck that Tyson Fury will receive for Crown Jewel revealed

Tyson Fury is set to make a huge sum of money at Crown Jewel

Per the Daily Mail, Tyson Fury is reportedly set to receive a huge paycheck, $15 million to be specific, for his Crown Jewel match against Braun Strowman.

Additionally, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, has also reported that Fury is likely to receive a paycheck of approximately $15 million.

Tyson Fury made his WWE on-screen debut on the SmackDown on FOX premiere episode (October 4th, 2019).

Ever since engaging in a heated argument with Braun Strowman on the October 4th edition of SmackDown, Tyson Fury has been one of the most talked-about personalities in pro wrestling.

Fury, who’s one of the most popular pro boxers of this era, has always been regarded by fans and experts as a perfect fit for the WWE.

The Gypsy King is set to take home a huge sum of money, for his upcoming match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury is currently one of the biggest box office draws in the sport of professional boxing, and is hailed by many as the greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation.

Considering that, it may not come as a surprise that Fury will be awarded a huge paycheck for his work in the WWE.

The Daily Mail now reports that Fury will receive a $15 million payday for his Crown Jewel matchup against Braun Strowman.

Furthermore, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, suggested something along similar lines – noting that Fury’s payday for Crown Jewel will be in the $15 million ballpark.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts presently believe that Fury’s upcoming WWE match will be a one-off deal.

As of this time, it’s unknown as to whether or not Fury will wrestle for WWE after Crown Jewel. Fury’s match against Strowman is being promoted as one of the top contests at Crown Jewel (October 31st, 2019).

