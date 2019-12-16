WWE Rumors: Huge update on Kairi Sane's medical condition after potential concussion at TLC 2019

Kairi Sane suffered a potential concussion - was this the spot that did it?

The main event of WWE TLC 2019 caused a bit of concern as Kairi Sane reportedly suffered a concussion during the Women's Tag Team title match. It was clear that Becky Lynch began to call audibles and slow it down once she realized something had gone wrong.

To add to it, the lack of involvement at the end of it all from Sane seemed to confirm it. While we can't confirm which spot it was, the speculation seems to be the one where Charlotte Flair sent the Japanese Superstar through a table.

The Queen has been under tremendous criticism since the night of the PPV, but Tom Colohue reported that there's some potentially good news about the situation:

Hearing good news about Kairi Sane's condition this morning.



I'm being told she "wasn't there during checkup" but that she's recovering well. At this point not cleared to wrestle pending a full assessment but she seems cheerful enough, if disappointed with herself.#wwe #wwetlc — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) December 16, 2019

It's good to see that Sane is cheerful about the situation. It's likely that we won't see any tag title defense for the next month, which is okay since WWE appears to be building towards Becky Lynch vs Asuka at Royal Rumble 2020, according to Colohue.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens and how it all plays out. We won't be surprised if The Kabuki Warriors are absent from TV for the rest of the year or the next episode atleast.

Sane certainly deserves the rest and she was praised by Lynch post-match, with the RAW Women's Champion calling her a warrior. Asuka also tweeted after the show saying that Sane is tough.

.@KairiSaneWWE You truly are a warrior. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2019

We are the champions⚓️🤡🙌

My partner @KairiSaneWWE is tough💪✨#WWETLC — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 16, 2019

It's good to see the concern from her fellow Superstars and we hope that she's given adequate rest and that it was only a concussion scare and not an actual concussion. Either way, WWE will do the right thing and protect her. It probably means that we won't see her wrestling for the rest of the year but in such cases, it's the right call to make.