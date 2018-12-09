×
WWE Rumors: Huge WrestleMania 35 match called off 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.84K   //    09 Dec 2018, 10:10 IST

Unfortunately, we won't see Reigns vs. The Rock
Unfortunately, we won't see Reigns vs. The Rock

What's the story?

This was obviously a no-brainer, but it's out in the open now. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock was supposed to be the main event for WrestleMania 35, but because of Reigns' illness, the match has been called off.

Twitter account WrestleVotes, which has been a reliable source of news in the past, also discussed another potential dream match. It is not yet known if The Rock will be a part of the changed plans, going forward.

In case you didn't know...

Both Roman Reigns and The Rock have Samoan roots, and the original plan was for them to face off against each other in a singles match. Both men had even spoken out about facing each other in the past, and naturally, fans were excited about this contest.

Unfortunately, Roman Reigns announced to the world not long ago that he was battling leukaemia. He relinquished the Universal Championship and announced that he will be back home in WWE. This leaves the question of the WrestleMania main event up in the air.

The heart of the matter

The rumour goes on to speculate whether The Rock could still win the Royal Rumble, as was the original plan and go on to face Brock Lesnar. This would make sense as Lesnar is the current Universal Champion, and Rock vs. Brock would be a big dream match.

It needs to be noted that the speculation right now is that Brock Lesnar will take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35. Roman Reigns' illness is supposed to be one of the reasons why the two men will clash. It remains to be seen whom Brock Lesnar faces at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

It's not known whether The Rock will return to WWE. But one thing is for certain. If he does, the WWE Universe will be thrilled and the product will be significantly better off.

Are you excited about a potential match between Brock Lesnar and The Rock? Let us know in the comments.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
