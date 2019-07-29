WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan set for major WWE TV role

What’s the story?

Hulk Hogan will have a major role on WWE TV in the build-up to WrestleMania 36, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson. He reports that the nWo can return for the pay-per-view, but no definite names have been mentioned.

In case you didn’t know…

WrestleMania 36 takes place in Tampa – Hulk Hogan's 'country'. The legend has been on WWE TV often recently, mostly at pay-per-views and most recently at the Raw Reunion.

Hogan was at WrestleMania 35 as well, and it looks like he is going to be a regular on the grandest stage of them all from now. nWo was a part of WrestleMania 31 as well when they came to the aid of Sting. The legendary wrestler was taking on Triple H, who had DX at the ringside to help him out.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reports that WWE is planning on having Hulk Hogan on WWE TV regularly in a major role ahead of WrestleMania 36. Talking on PW Insider's Elite Audio show, he said:

“It’s Tampa, which is Hulk Hogan country, so perhaps the nWo makes sense. I haven’t heard any definite names at this juncture.” [H/T Express]

nWo's founding members — Nash, Hulk Hogan, and Scott Hall – are all in the WWE Hall of Fame individually and looking at things now, it won't be a surprise if the faction is inducted in the Hall of Fame next year.

What’s next?

WrestleMania plans are still a few months away from getting into shape, but it looks like a few things are slowly being put into place. Hogan getting on TV and playing a role is a good thing for WWE as it would boost their ratings too. But they need to make sure his role is only on the microphone and nothing to do with a match involving nWo vs DX or any other legendary fraction as it is not a Saudi Arabian pay-per-view.