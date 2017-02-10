WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan to be a WrestleMania surprise

Dave Meltzer expects Hulk Hogan to make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 33.

Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild at WrestleMania brother?

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter expects Hulk Hogan to make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 33.

Apparently, Vince McMahon has a huge surprise stored for the Show of the Shows. While it could be anything from the main roster debut of former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to the return of Finn Balor, Meltzer is of the opinion that the Hulkster will return.

When a fan tweeted to the reputed journalist if he knew about the big ‘surprise’, Meltzer had this to say:

I would expect Hogan https://t.co/wGZtkTmzBi — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 9, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

After the tape release of his racist rant in 2015, Hulk Hogan fell in the hot water with the WWE. The company refused to acknowledge him and acted as if the name Hulk Hogan was not part of its illustrious history. The relationship between the two became more strained as the time passed.

The heart of the matter

As of late, the relationship looks to be on the mend. Cage Side Seats had reported earlier in December that if everything goes according to plan, Hogan might make a grand return at this year’s WrestleMania.

For several months now, we have been hearing about the possible return of the WWE legend. There have been indications of a Hogan return time and again, with the biggest one being Curtis Axel’s Axelmania gimmick return at a house show.

Now with even Dave Meltzer spelling out the words, things are looking up for Hogan. It is well known that all kinds of stunts are pulled by the WWE to make the fans happy at WrestleMania.

What’s next?

At the WWE Network show, Bring it to the Table, JBL had said that he would love to see the Hulkster return to WWE. Over the course of the last few months, there have been subtle hints at a WWE return for him.

It would be safe to say that Hulk Hogan is gradually making his way back into the fold of things in the WWE and we might see him in the coming weeks.

Sportskeeda’s take

The WWE Universe has already witnessed the return of three great Superstars of the Attitude Era over the last year. It so appears that the WWE is juggling with the idea of letting the Hulkster return to the event he made famous.

Hogan slamming Andre the Giant is one of the most iconic moments in WrestleMania history. He has been a vital cog in making WrestleMania “The Grandest Stage” and it is only befitting that he makes his return there. The Hulkamania running wild during WrestleMania 33 is becoming an increasingly likely scenario.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com