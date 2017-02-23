WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan's return may still be a while away

The Hulkster may have to wait a while longer before he returns to the WWE.

by Prityush Haldar News 23 Feb 2017, 00:22 IST

WWE not ready for ‘Hulkamania’ just yet

What’s the story?

Hulk Hogan may be returning to the WWE, but according to the latest rumours from Cagesideseats.com, there is still some time before Hulkamania runs wild again on WWE TV.

In case you didn’t know...

Hulk Hogan, one of the biggest names in pro-wrestling had been blacklisted from the WWE a couple of years ago after a tape was released by Gawker that had him making some less than courteous comments. The entire issue was a PR nightmare for the WWE, and they took no time in cutting cords with Hogan and condemning every word spoken by Hogan in the tape.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer had earlier reported that WWE was working out plans for Hogan’s return at WrestleMania 33, but it looks like those plans have now been scrapped. WWE are in no hurry to bring Hogan back, and they are taking their own time easing Hogan back into the mix.

Meltzer had reported that Vince McMahon was planning for a big surprise for WrestleMania 33 and Hogan’s return would be one of the talking points of the grand event.

Hulk Hogan’s return was a significant aspect of the WWE Network Special Bring It To The Table where WWE Legends Paul Heyman and JBL discussed the possibility of Hogan’s return to the WWE.

Over the past few months, WWE has gone on record to mention Hulk Hogan a number of times on air, something that would never have happened if the company was keen on keeping him in the blacklist.

What’s next?

It has now become a game of wait and watch in the Hogan issue. WrestleMania would be a perfect setting for Hulk’s return given that the man was the main event of every WrestleMania in the first decade of the event.

Sportskeeda's Take

Hulk Hogan has often spoken about having one last match for the company before riding into the sunset one last time. Given the things that Hogan has done for the business, his return to the WWE in inevitable. The only question is when WWE decide to bring the Hulkster back into the scheme of things.