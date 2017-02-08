WWE Rumors: Identity of one of Braun Strowman's Raw victims revealed to be indie wrestler Michael Blais

Step right up faceless jobber - because Braun is hungry once again.

Strowman continued his path of destruction on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

As revealed by Ringside News, one of the victims of Braun Strowman during his 4-on-1 handicap match on Monday Night Raw has been revealed. The competitor in question is Canadian indie wrestler Michael R. Blais, who was trained by former WWE Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd.

In case you didn't know...

Strowman is going back to basics it seems on Raw, with the enhancement matches that first got him over following the brand split making a return. As always, many speculated as to who the jobbers in question were, especially considering the overwhelming success of James Ellsworth who was also put in this position a few months back.

The heart of the matter

Blais, who resides in Edmonton, has been slowly making his way up the independent scene ladder for a while now. Back in November, he faced former WWE Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes in Global Force Wrestling, which was Rhodes' first defence of his Nex*Gen Championship.

Blais was trained by none other than Tyson Kidd

What's next?

Being put on a platform like this, even just for a squash match will likely do wonders for Blais' career. Indie promoters have already started billing him as "the guy from Monday Night Raw", and that's the best thing for him right now. Who knows, maybe he'll get another opportunity to hone his craft in the WWE at some point in the future.

Sportskeeda's take

It's always great to see what these kinds of enhancement matches can do for performers who otherwise wouldn't have had a chance at making it in the WWE. Whether Blais makes it back to the main roster one day or not, he can go on to tell his kids and grandchildren about the time he stepped in the ring with Braun Strowman.

Because in a few years, that could actually mean something big when you look at Strowman's current trajectory. We enjoyed Blais' cameo on Raw, and long may these kinds of bouts continue for Strowman.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com